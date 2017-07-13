Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) to feature dual rear cameras

Samsung has been releasing the Galaxy A, Galaxy C and Galaxy J lineups of smartphones since the past few years. This year, the company has already announced two lineups, but the Galaxy C devices are yer to be launched.

Lately, we came across a report hinting that the Galaxy C 2017 devices will feature dual rear cameras. The same has been confirmed by the latest leak coming in from Twitter. According to the information that was revealed, the Galaxy C7 2017 might sport dual rear cameras. The leakster has also revealed that the device will be the fourth smartphone from Samsung to feature such a camera setup.

Going by the previous leaks, we can say that the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy C10 and the Chinese variant of the Galaxy J7 will be the first three Samsung smartphones to feature the dual camera feature at their rear. If you don't remember, the Galaxy C10 was rumored to be the first smartphone to feature dual cameras at its rear but the plan seems to be scrapped in favor of the Galaxy Note 8.

When it comes to the Galaxy C7 2017, it is likely that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC or a Snapdragon 630 SoC. There is a rumor pointing out that the smartphone in question might feature the Exynos 7872 SoC but we can expect it to be one of the variants of the smartphone.

Notably, the original Galaxy C7 was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under its hood. So, we can expect this year's edition to feature the Snapdragon 630 SoC as it makes more sense.