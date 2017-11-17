Samsung Galaxy C7 gets Android 7.0 Nougat with latest security patch

Samsung has already announced its flagship smartphones for this year. Now, the company is in the process of rolling out the Android Nougat update to its mid-range smartphones.

Already, several Samsung smartphones have received the Nougat update already and the latest one to get the same appears to be the Galaxy C7. According to a GSMArena report citing a screenshot revealed by a Weibo user, the Galaxy C7 has started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Notably, the report claims that the user is one of the early adopters to this update. Since its launch, this smartphone has been running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is not receiving the Nougat update.

The screenshot shared by the Chinese Galaxy C7 user shows that the update weighs in at 1142 MB. It also reveals the changelog that is brought in by the update. Going by the same, the smartphone gets the new Samsung Experience and the features brought in by the same. It also receives improvements such as Multi-Window, Settings menu, and Always-On Display. After receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update, the Samsung Galaxy C7 is claimed to be more power efficient than before.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the Android 7.0 Nougat update also brings the latest Android security patch. Samsung reminds the Gear IconX users to look out for related apps those are compatible with the upgrade and create a back-up in case something happens.

To recap on specifications, the Galaxy C7 that was announced in the last year boasts of a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display. At its core, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device makes use of a 16MP primary camera with dual-tone LED flash, autofocus and FHD 1080p video recording support. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.9.

The smartphone comes with connectivity features such as 4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual SIM support. A 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering enough life to the device.