Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro now receiving Android Nougat update in India

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was launched earlier this year in India. At the time of the launch the smartphone was running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

Almost after 10 months after the launch, the Galaxy C9 Pro is now receiving the Android Nougat update. Since it is a mid-range smartphone, we expected Samsung to roll out the Nougat update a bit earlier. Anyway, better late than never. While the company is yet to announce the rollout officially, the publication SamMobile has already got the information.

Let's find out everything about the update.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

How to update your device? Being a Nougat update, it weighs in at 1400 MB. The software version of this update for the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is C900FDDU1BQK1. Since it is an OTA update, it may take a while before reaching all the devices. However, if you one of those impatient kinds, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings ->About Phone -> Software Update. Before installing the update, make sure your phone's battery has at least 50% charge and 2GB of free space. Also, you are recommended to use the Wi-Fi connection to install the update. The usual Nougat features The arrival of Nougat update will add a lot of new features to the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. It will bring quick app switching by double tapping on the recent key to open the last used app, a revamped notification shade that will bundle similar notifications, split screen mode, clear recent apps buttons, easier navigation settings, a new row of quick settings, and more. Besides these, the update brings the Dual messenger support to the Samsung smartphone. It lets using two social media accounts on the device. Also, there are many under the hood performance improvements and other minor system enhancements that will be rolled out to the smartphone. Experience 8.5 Galaxy UI Other than the Nougat features, the update will also bring the Experience 8.5 Galaxy UI to the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. The Experience 8.5 interface offers a slew of new features like integration of Samsung's Cloud, a revamped Device Manager application, and shutter button zooming for the Camera client. Additionally, it provides a lot smoother user experience compared to the Experience 8.1, which was first introduced in the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro specifications Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with a 6-inch full HD (1,080×1,920) AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is paired with Adreno 510 GPU and 6GB RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 16-megapixel camera at both front and rear. The cameras come with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the physical home button. Apart from 4G LTE, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G-enabled device offers connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.9×80.7×6.9mm and weighs 189 grams. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro current price Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was launched at the price of Rs. 36,900. However, the smartphone's price was slashed twice after that. Currently, you can purchase the Galaxy C9 Pro in India at just Rs. 29,900.