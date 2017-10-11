Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM is now available at a discounted price in India

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro the company's first smartphone to sport 6GB RAM received a price cut in the month of June. The price of the smartphone was brought down to Rs. 31,900 from the original launch price of Rs. 36,900.

However, now according to Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has yet again received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. The retailer shared the news via its Twitter handle. As such, the handset will now be retailing at a new price of Rs. 29,900 and can be purchased via Samsung's e-store or other e-commerce websites.

So if you are looking for a high-performance smartphone then you could pick up the Galaxy C9 Pro instead of the more expensive ones like the Galaxy S8 or from other brands like OnePlus.

If you are interested, then here is what the smartphone has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with a 6-inch full HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is paired with Adreno 510 GPU and 6GB RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 16-megapixel camera at both front and rear. The cameras come with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support and it runs on Android Marshmallow. Should be upgraded to Nougat.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the physical home button. Apart from 4G LTE, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G-enabled device offers connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.9x80.7x6.9mm and weighs 189 grams.