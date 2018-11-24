Samsung Galaxy F foldable smartphone rumored to carry a hefty price tag

Samsung is going to be pretty busy in the year 2019. The company is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated foldable Galaxy smartphone for the masses. In addition to the Galaxy F foldable phone, the South Korean tech giant is also going to bring its next flagship Galaxy S10 for the users. We already have seen various leaks and rumors surrounding both these upcoming smartphones giving us a fair idea regarding the specs and features of these devices.

While Samsung has already confirmed its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy S10 is yet to be confirmed by the company. While there is no word on the pricing of the upcoming foldable smartphone, a new report from Gizmodo UK sheds some light on the pricing and branding of the device.

As per the website, a mysterious tipster who is being claimed as a Samsung employee speculates that the Galaxy F will carry a price tag of somewhere around £1,500 (Rs 1,35,929 approx) to £2,000 (Rs 1,81,238 approx).

Considering that it is a Samsung official who has revealed the pricing of the device it could be highly likely that the smartphone will carry the aforementioned price tag. The upcoming Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to be available in multiple variants which explain the price bucket. It is expected that the top-end variant of the Galaxy F will carry the price tag of £2,000 and will the most expensive Galaxy F variant.

Samsung has also hinted the design of its upcoming foldable smartphone. As per the company, the upcoming Galaxy F will come with an inward folding display design. The display on the device will be whopping 7.4-inch panel when it is in an unfolded state. Whereas, the display will shrink to 4.6-inch when the device is in a folded state. The primary display will be the 4.6-inch panel that will offer a screen resolution of 1960 x 840 pixels. The 7.3 inches flexible AMOLED panel will offer a QVGA+ resolution with 1536 x 2152 pixels. Samsung is yet to reveal some information on the pricing of its upcoming foldable smartphone and it remains to be seen at what price bucket will the tech giant offer the smartphone.