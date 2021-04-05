Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 Launched In India For Rs. 8,999: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the Galaxy F02s and the Galaxy F12 in the country. After the Galaxy M12, the Galaxy F12 is the second phone from the brand to offer a 90Hz display at an affordable price. Besides, the handset comes with the Exynos 850 SoC and quad rear cameras. On the other hand, the Galaxy F02s features include a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 Price And Sale Date In India

The Samsung Galaxy F02s price has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model, Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone will be available for purchase starting April 9 at 12 pm (noon) in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White color options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 11,999 for the high-end 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The phone will be available in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colors, and will go on sale starting April 12.

Both phones will be available via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and leading retail stores across the country. Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F12 include an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F02s: Specifications

Running Android 10 with One UI on top, the Galaxy F02s has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC handles the processing and is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB. For imaging, you get a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the handset comes with a 5MP front camera.

Besides, there is a 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy F02s that supports 15W fast charging tech and also gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Specifications

In terms of features, the Galaxy F12 shares similar specs as the Galaxy M12. The Galaxy F12 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the same Exynos 850 SoC which also powers the Galaxy M12.

For optics, the Galaxy F12 sports a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP Samsung GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other aspects include an 8MP front camera, a 6,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging, expandable storage option, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Vs Galaxy F12: Which One Should You Consider?

Both phones come with decent features at a budget price. In terms of price, the Galaxy F12 costs a bit higher than the F02s; however, you get advanced features like a 90Hz display, 48MP quad cameras, a 6,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy F12. So, spending extra two thousand for the Galaxy F12 would not be a bad deal.

