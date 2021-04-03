Samsung Galaxy F02S Retail Box Images Leaked; 6.5-inch HD+ Display, 13MP Triple Camera Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to add two new members to the Galaxy F smartphone lineup in India. The company will now be launching the Galaxy F02S and the Galaxy F12 in the country. Both devices have been listed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and are scheduled for April 5 launch in India.

The online of the Galaxy F02s revealed some of the key features of the handset including battery and camera details. Now, right ahead of the launch, a tipster has shared some more insight into the hardware features and has also shared the live images of the retail box.

Samsung Galaxy F02S Retail Box, Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F02S' new set of leaks have been shared by the tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. Thanks to the leaked pair of retail box images we get some more insight into the hardware. As per the leak, the Galaxy F02s will be launched with a 6.5-inch display.

[ Exclusive ]

Samsung Galaxy F02s

-6.5" HD+ display

-13+2+2MP triple rear camera

-5MP front facing camera

-196gram weight

-5000mAh battery#SamsungGalaxyF02s #SamsungF02s #GalaxyF02s pic.twitter.com/wiXmBgBmsG — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 1, 2021

The company will be equipping the handset with an Infinity-V panel which will support a standard HD+ resolution. It will be a TFT panel with a waterdrop notch as per the leaked retail box image. The smartphone will be equipped with a triple-lens camera module.

The previous leak confirmed a 13MP primary camera, however, the remaining two camera sensors weren't revealed. The new leak suggests the main camera will be accompanied by a pair of 2MP sensors which will likely be the depth and macro sensor.

The front of the leaked retail box image shows the device sporting a waterdrop style notch. The display is wrapped with narrow bezels on the sides and top; however, the chin is thick. The Galaxy F02s will be sporting a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Lastly, the retail box image also confirms a 5,000 mAh battery. There is no mention of any fast charging support and we are not sure if the device will support the same. The processor details are also at large and it is yet to be revealed if the device uses an in-house Exynos processor or employs a Qualcomm processor.

Best Mobiles in India