Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12 Prices Hiked In India; Still Worth Buying?

Smartphone prices are consistently increasing in the Indian market. Major players such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and others have given a price hike to several models already in the last few months. Samsung is the latest one to increase the prices of two of its budget smartphones in India. The Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy M12 are the devices whose prices have been updated. Here's how much you will spend on these affordable Samsung offerings:

Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy F12 New Increased Prices In India

Samsung has given a price hike of Rs. 500 to both the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 in India. The Galaxy M12's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will now cost Rs. 11,499 instead of Rs. 10,999 launch price. You can buy this device in black, blue, and white color options.

Likewise, the Galaxy F12's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at Rs. 11,499 instead of Rs. 10,499 previous retail price. The Galaxy F12's 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has also received a price hike of Rs. 500. This model will now be selling at Rs. 12,499 instead of Rs. 11,499. The Galaxy F12 color options include Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue. The new prices have been updated at both online as well offline stores in India.

Are Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy F12 Still Worth Buying Post The Price Hike?

Before we get on with the verdict, let's quickly look at the spec-sheet offered by the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12. Both devices are equipped with the same set of internals; except for the configurations.

Starting with the display, the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone employs the Exynos 850 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The devices come with expandable microSD card support and OneUI 3.1-based Android 11 OS.

The imaging setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. A massive 6,000 mAh battery drives the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 aided by 15W fast charging support.

While the prices of both smartphones have increased, they still make for good options in the budget segment. That's also considering the competitions have also become costly in the Indian market. Both these Samsung smartphones have decent hardware and are suitable for the users looking for non-Chinese smartphones in this price segment.

