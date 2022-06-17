Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Set For June 22; Key Features Officially Revealed News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch was recently teased by the company. Now, the South Korean tech giant has revealed that the phone will be released in the country on June 22. In addition, the brand has also announced a few key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F13. So, let's take a look at what Samsung is bringing with its new F series offering.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Design Officially Revealed

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F13 just went live on the brand's e-commerce partner Flipkart's website. The site has revealed the photos of the upcoming handset, apart from the key specs. The images reveal that the device will have a waterdrop notch and a triple primary camera module on the back. The right side will have the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom will house the charging port and the 3.5mm headphone socket.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Key Specifications Announced

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is officially confirmed to arrive with an LCD display of unknown size, which will be featuring full HD+ resolution. The phone will be fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which will support 15W fast charging capability. Notably, the handset will be offering auto data switching feature, which will let the users make calls or use data from their secondary SIM, even when the primary SIM doesn't have any network.

The teaser for the Samsung Galaxy F13 on Flipkart also confirms that the phone will have up to 8GB of RAM. The device will be featuring the RAM Plus feature, which allows the internal memory to be used as extended RAM. So we can expect one of the models of the handset to offer 4GB of RAM at least.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy F13 was spotted on the Geekbench with the Exynos 850 processor and 4GB of RAM. The device was benchmarked running Android 12. The phone is rumored to come with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V full HD+ display. For imaging, it is expected to offer a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the device will offer an 8MP camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 will be available on the e-commerce portal Flipkart soon after the launch. The device should also be up for grabs on the brand's own online store and major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

