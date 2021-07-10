Samsung Galaxy F22 First Sale On July 13; Features, Price, And Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F22 is the new entrant of the F-series. The smartphone is prepping up for its first sale in the country which has been set for July 13 at 12 PM. Despite being a budget device, the Galaxy F22 comes with a 90Hz sAMOLED panel, a mid-range gaming-oriented processor, a huge battery, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F22: First Sale And Offers

The Galaxy F22 price starts in India at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone can be purchased in Denim Black and Denim Blue color options.

Launch offers include an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 using leading banks' credit and debit cards, which brings the price down to Rs. 11,499. Do note that, this offer will be applicable until July 19. Besides, buyers can also get a 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit card and debit cards and a 5 percent unlimited cashback Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Features

The Galaxy F22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Running Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1, the Galaxy F22 has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging technology. There is a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy F22. The main lens is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Upfront, it sports an 13MP selfie camera sensor placed into a waterdrop notch. Additionally, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is an affordable offering with all useful features. All in all, if you are looking for a smartphone with a smooth scrolling experience and also don't want to compromise with battery life then the Galaxy F22 can be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 12,499. Besides, the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset can also handle normal usage and gaming as well without any lag.

Best Mobiles in India