Samsung Galaxy F22 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification; Confirmed To Be Rebaged Galaxy A22

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a new Galaxy 'F' series smartphone. The Galaxy F22 is said to be the upcoming model that will be debuting as the company's new mid-range offering. The rumor mill hasn't spilt many beans on the new Galaxy F22 until now. However, the device has cleared its certification which reveals some major clues. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy F22 Gets Certified Via Bluetooth SIG

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG mobile authentication website. The device has been certified with the SM-E225. Notably, the device is mentioned alongside the Galaxy A22. The listing has revealed minimum details in terms of hardware.

However, it reaffirms that the handset will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22. The listing only confirms a Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity option.

Is Samsung Galaxy F42 Indeed A Rebranded Galaxy A22?

The Galaxy F22's listing alongside the Galaxy A22 at the Bluetooth SIG database is one of the factors that make us believe it to be the rebadged Galaxy A22. Also, similar model numbers is another hint of the same.

While the Galaxy F22 has the SM-E225G model number, the Galaxy A22 bears the SM-A225F model number. So, Samsung would indeed launch this handset with the same set of internals as the Galaxy A22. Only, the moniker would be different for respective markets.

Speaking of the features, the Galaxy F22 will also be launched with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The handset will have up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset will have Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 pre-installed.

The Galaxy A22 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. The Galaxy F22 can also be expected to feature the same display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the Galaxy F22 will offer a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear.

The camera module will also pack an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy F22 will also have a 15W fast charging tech as the Galaxy A22.

