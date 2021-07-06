Samsung Galaxy F22 With sAMOLED Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 12,499; Reasons To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the Galaxy F22 in the country which joins the other existing models of the F-series handset. The handset comes with a gaming-centric processor, a huge battery, and much more. The Galaxy F22 will be available in two storage configurations and two color options.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Features

The Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 custom skin and packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer for connectivity. It measures 159.9 x 74.0 x 9.3mm in dimension.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Price And Sale In India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy F22 starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone will go for sale on July 13 at 12 PM via Flipkart and can be purchased in Denim Black and Denim Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Reasons To Buy

Looking at the features, we can say the Galaxy F22 is a good puck to consider. You get features like a 6,000 mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera, and so on. Besides, the 90Hz sAMOLED panel is one of the best-selling points in this price range which is also missing in some mid-range devices as well. However, if you are looking for a lightweight smartphone then the Galaxy F22 is not for you as the smartphone weighs around 203 grams.

