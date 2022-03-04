Just In
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch On March 8; SD750G, 120Hz Display Confirmed
Samsung launched the Galaxy F22 last year in the country. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the successor of the Galaxy F22 dubbed the Galaxy F23 in India. However, the successor will come with the 5G connectivity, while the Galaxy F22 does not support it. Recently, features of the phone were revealed online. Now, Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy F23 5G will be launched on March 8 in India.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Announced
Samsung's official site has confirmed that the phone is launching on March 8 at 12 PM IST. Besides, Flipkart has also made a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy F23, confirming its key specs and design. This means the phone will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's official site. The launch event is expected to be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel or other social media handles.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Design And Features Confirmed
The phone is seen in two color options - light blue and green. Both Flipkart and Samsung's microsites reveal the Galaxy F23 5G will support a 120Hz refresh rate and the display will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Upfront, it is confirmed to feature a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor.
At the rear, the device will have triple cameras paired along with a LED flash. For connectivity, the Galaxy F23 5G will include a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The listings also confirm the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Expected Features
As mentioned above, a report recently revealed key specs of the Galaxy F23 5G. If this appears to be true, the phone will support a Full HD+ resolution but it is not known if the Galaxy F23 5G has an AMOLED display or an LCD.
However, the predecessor Galaxy F22 comes with a Super AMOLED panel. The triple cameras of the Galaxy F23 5G might include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor which is most likely be an ultra-wide lens and a 2MP camera. Looking at the features of the Galaxy F23 5G, we can say it will get several upgrades over the Galaxy F22.
Firstly, it will support a 5G network and also offer an FHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy F22 comes with an HD+ display. The successor is tipped to feature a 50MP main lens, whereas, the predecessor was announced with a 48MP camera.
As of now, the battery and charging speed of the Galaxy F23 are still under wraps. We expect it will come with a 5,000 mAh/6,000 mAh battery, while the precursor packs a 6,000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Expected Pricing In India
The pricing of the upcoming Galaxy F23 5G is unknown at this moment. Considering the features, we expect it will come at around Rs. 25,000 and will compete with other 5G mid-range devices in the country.
