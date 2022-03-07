Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Live Images Spotted Online Ahead Of March 8 Launch; India Price, Features We known So Fa News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F23 5G on March 8 (tomorrow) in India. In the meantime, its availability and key specs have been confirmed. Now, the live images of the phone were spotted online just a day before the official launch. The phone is seen in the Aqua Blue color option. Further, the Flipkart listing has confirmed that it will also be available in Forest Green color variant.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Live Images Appear Online

The live images have been shared by a Twitter user named Taknikiworld, which shows both the front and rear panels of the upcoming Galaxy F23. The phone will have a water-drop notch at the front. At the rear, a triple camera system will be placed at the top left corner along with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Features We Known So Far

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has already confirmed the key specs of the Galaxy F23 5G. The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and will come with 12 5G bands support. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device which will support 25W charging. It is also important to note, the upcoming Galaxy F23 5G is said to come without a charger. However, Samsung did not comment on this.

Moreover, the upcoming Samsung mid-range phone is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz display which will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen size is still under wraps; however, it is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch panel. Further, the phone is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Galaxy F23 is confirmed to offer a 50MP triple camera system paired with 123-degree ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Expected Pricing In India

As of now, the pricing details are unknown. Looking at the features, we can assume it will cost around Rs. 25,000 like other 5G-enabled devices. The launch of the Galaxy F23 5G will take place on March 8 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

