Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Sale Live On Amazon, & Official Site; Price And Offers

Samsung launched the Galaxy F23 5G last week in India. The phone has gone for sale in the country. Interested buyers can get the latest Galaxy F-series phone from Amazon and the brand's official site. Check here the price and offers of the Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Where To Buy?

The phone is up for grabs via Amazon and samsung.in. The phone is launched in India starting at Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, while the high-end 6GB + 128GB comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. However, Samsung is now selling both storage models at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone comes in two color options - Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

Besides, buyers can get Rs. 1,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Besides, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off on SBI Bank credit cards and 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Features

Running Android 12 based OneUI 4.1, the Galaxy F23 has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 2408 ×1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor clubbed with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The Galaxy F23 packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 25W fast charging support. However, it does not include charging adapter in the box.

For imaging, there is triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the Galaxy F23 offers an 8MP front-facing camera.

Lastly, the device includes 12 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C charging port, a dedicated micro-SD card slot for storage expansion, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a 5G-enabled device with a good camera and huge battery, the Galaxy F23 can be worth your money. The phone also runs a mid-range gaming-centric processor and supports a higher refresh rate of 120Hz.

