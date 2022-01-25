Just In
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Spotted On Geekbench: Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 12 Revealed
Samsung is gearing up to bring the successor of the Galaxy F22 dubbed the Galaxy F23 soon. The upcoming Galaxy F23 will come with 5G support. The smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, which revealed some key features.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Spotted On Geekbench
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with model number SM-E236B has been listed on Geekbench 5. It is managed to score 640 points in the single-core test and 1,820 points in the multi-core test. Further, the listing has revealed the device will be powered by the 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.
The Galaxy F23 is also said to come with 6GB of RAM. We expect there will be more storage options. Besides, the phone is listed to run Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now. We expect more info will surface in the coming days.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Expected Launch
The launch date or timeline has not been revealed yet. However, Samsung launched the predecessor Galaxy F22 as the Galaxy M22 in some markets. So, there is a chance the brand could also follow the same for the successor Galaxy F23.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Better Than Galaxy F22?
The successor will get the 5G connectivity and use a Snapdragon chip. While the precursor Galaxy F22 was launched with the MediaTek Helio G80 chip. Besides, the Galaxy F22 packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery, so we expect the next-gen Galaxy F23 might offer the same battery. It remains to be seen if the successor will support fast charging. To recall, the Galaxy F22 comes with 15W charging support. The display of the Galaxy F22 only supports HD+ resolution.
The Galaxy F23 is expected to support FHD+ resolution. Other features of the Galaxy F23 are expected to include quad or triple cameras, a higher refresh rate, additional storage expansion options, and so on. Since Samsung has not shared any word regarding the launch of the Galaxy F23 5G. It's better to take the piece of info with a pinch of salt.
