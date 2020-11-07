Samsung Galaxy F41 Up For Grabs Via Offline Stores In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy F41 debuted last month in India as the company's new budget smartphone. The device has been made available for sale via e-commerce platform Flipkart in the country. However, it can now be purchased via offline retail stores as well. The highlight of this device includes a Super AMOLED display, massive 6,000 mAh battery, and more. Let's have a look at its pricing details and see if it's worth a buy?

Samsung Galaxy F41 Price And Sale Details

As per a report via 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is available for purchase via brick and mortar stores in the country. The device will be selling for Rs. 16,999 which is the price of the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option will be selling for Rs. 17,999 via the offline retail stores. It can be purchased in blue and green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Should You Buy?

If we look at the internals, the Galaxy F41's internals then the handset comes with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display panel. It comes with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone offers a triple-lens setup with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP depth lens.

For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32MP camera with an f.2.2 aperture. The unit runs on the Exynos 9611 processor. As mentioned above, the handset comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option. The unit runs on Android 10 OS and has One UI 2.5 interface pre-loaded. It is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

If we look at the overall spec-sheet, the smartphone is well-rounded to handle the daily tasks with ease. In fact, it can handle multitasking fairly well and also perform well with gaming. The pricing is also on the lower end of the spectrum. This handset makes for a good mid-range option if you don't want to opt for a Chinese brand.

