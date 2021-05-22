Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Could Launch As Rebadged Galaxy M42 5G: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to add another 5G-enabled device soon to its F-series lineup. The phone could arrive as the Galaxy F42 5G. The device was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, suggesting the phone is in the final stages of development and the launch could take place soon. However, Samsung has not shared any info regarding its upcoming F-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy F42 5G Launching Soon

Going by the Wi-Fi Alliance website, the phone is listed with the model number SM-E426B/DS. The listing has confirmed the Galaxy F42 5G will support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and run on Android 11 with the OneUI 3.0 on top. Apart from this, the listing has not shared much details about the device.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is rumored to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy M42 5G which was launched in India back in April starting at Rs. 21,999. If the Galaxy F42 5G is indeed a rebranded of the Galaxy M42 5G, the upcoming F-series phone would be launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC will handle the processing paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Other features might include a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP GM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Lastly, the phone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy F42 5G: What We Think

It is not surprising for us if the Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebadged Galaxy M42 5G. Samsung has also previously introduced its Galaxy F-series phone as a rebranded version of its M-series device. Even, the brand is also working on another device named M52 5G which said to be rebranded of the Galaxy F52 5G.

As we don't have any official confirmation about the upcoming smartphones. So, we can't comment on anything including competition. All in all, Samsung seems to be tightening the mid-range segment with the launch of 5G devices and the devices can be a tough competitor against Realme's 5G devices which always carry an affordable price tag.

