Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Sep 29 Launch

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is all set to debut on Sep 29 (tomorrow) in the country. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official site. Besides, features of the handset have also been revealed via Flipkart's microsite and Samsung official site. Now, the latest development has brought the pricing of the Galaxy F42 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price Leaked

The pricing details of the Galaxy F42 5G have been revealed 91mobiles who comes to know via an offline retailer. The Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to start at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will be priced at Rs 22,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Features We Known So Far

The Galaxy F42 5G will come with an Infinity V 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution. At the rear, there will be triple sensors and it will sport a 64MP main lens with night mode support. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device and the handset is also confirmed to support 12 5G bands.

Apart from this, other features like processor, display size, charging speed are still unknown. However, some leaks suggested the phone will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display and will support 15W fast charging. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.

Additionally, the Galaxy F42 5G will run Android 11 OS and the 64MP main lens is expected to be assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device might have an 8MP camera sensor for selfies. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Another Affordable 5G Device?

As of now, the Galaxy A22 5G is an affordable 5G phone from Samsung that is selling starting at Rs. 19,999. Now, it seems Samsung is planning to expand its affordable 5G device segment and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will compete with other brand's budget 5G devices. Additionally, the Galaxy F42 5G launch will take place at 12 PM (noon) on Sep 29 in the country.

