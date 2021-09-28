Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Madhur Bhandarkar On 20 Years Of Tabu-Starrer Chandni Bar: Many Thought It Was A Cheap And B-Grade Title
- Sports IPL 2021: KKR vs DC, Match 41 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals
- News Pfizer tests oral drug that could prevent Covid Infection
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Flaunt Green Outfits At The Global Citizen Live 2021 Event
- Finance Government Second Half Borrowing Calendar Sticks To The Script
- Travel Top 10 Places To Visit In Karnataka in Winter
- Education JNVST Result 2021 Declared For Class 6 And Class 11, Check Result Link
- Automobiles Tata Punch Variants And Colour Options Leaked; Launch Likely To Be On October 4th
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Sep 29 Launch
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is all set to debut on Sep 29 (tomorrow) in the country. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official site. Besides, features of the handset have also been revealed via Flipkart's microsite and Samsung official site. Now, the latest development has brought the pricing of the Galaxy F42 5G in India.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price Leaked
The pricing details of the Galaxy F42 5G have been revealed 91mobiles who comes to know via an offline retailer. The Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to start at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will be priced at Rs 22,999 in India.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Features We Known So Far
The Galaxy F42 5G will come with an Infinity V 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution. At the rear, there will be triple sensors and it will sport a 64MP main lens with night mode support. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device and the handset is also confirmed to support 12 5G bands.
Apart from this, other features like processor, display size, charging speed are still unknown. However, some leaks suggested the phone will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display and will support 15W fast charging. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.
Additionally, the Galaxy F42 5G will run Android 11 OS and the 64MP main lens is expected to be assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device might have an 8MP camera sensor for selfies. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Another Affordable 5G Device?
As of now, the Galaxy A22 5G is an affordable 5G phone from Samsung that is selling starting at Rs. 19,999. Now, it seems Samsung is planning to expand its affordable 5G device segment and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will compete with other brand's budget 5G devices. Additionally, the Galaxy F42 5G launch will take place at 12 PM (noon) on Sep 29 in the country.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
26,999
-
25,090
-
56,360