Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Support Page Goes Live: What To Expect?

Samsung recently launched the mid-range Galaxy A52s in India. Now, it seems the brand has two more mid-range devices in store namely the Galaxy F42 5G and the Galaxy M52 5G. The India support page for the latter has already gone live. Now, the Galaxy F42 5G has been spotted on the company's official site, hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launching Soon In India

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with model number SM-E426B/DS is listed on the Samsung India's website. Apart from this, nothing much is known yet. The smartphone was recently spotted on Google Play Console listing, revealing its features. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to come as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G that was launched back in July in India.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Expected Features

If the smartphone will indeed be rebranded as the Galaxy A22 5G then Samsung Galaxy F42 5G would be launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that is also believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

For imaging, there could be a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone might have an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Other features are expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Launch Timeline In India

As of now, there is no exact launch date for the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. However, the smartphone is rumored to go official by this month alongside the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India. It will be better to take this info with pinch of salt since Samsung has not shared any details regarding the launch. We expect the brand will soon start sharing teasers of the upcoming device.

