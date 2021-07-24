Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Stops By Geekbench; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the launch of the Galaxy F22, Samsung is likely getting ready to introduce the Galaxy F42 5G. The device has appeared on several platforms and is rumoured to hit the shelves as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G. Now, the device has been spotted at Geekbench which hints the brand is in the final phase of testing with the Galaxy F42 5G. What all information does the benchmark device reveals of the upcoming handset. Let's find out:

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Key Specs Listed On Geekbench

The alleged Galaxy F42 5G has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the SM-E426B model number. As per the benchmark database, the device will launch with the MediaTek MT6833V/NZA processor. The online reports suggest it to be the Dimensity 700 processor. The octa-core chipset will have a clock speed of over 2GHz.

This affordable 5G chipset has been used on a couple of recent popular budget 5G smartphones including the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme 8 5G. The processor will be paired with 6GB RAM, according to Geekbench. While the storage capacity isn't revealed, this RAM variant would likely be combined with a 128GB storage option.

We might see some other configurations as well. But, we will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of all the variants. The Galaxy F42 5G's Geekbench listing further hints at Android 11 OS which we can expect to be topped with the OneUI 3.0 interface. In the benchmark test, the device has scored 559 points in the single-core test and 1,719 points in the multi-core test respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G; What Features To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy F22 5G is said to be the rebadged Galaxy A22 5G. If the device indeed is a rebranded version of the suggested Galaxy 'A' series handset, then we can expect a triple-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The device will likely feature a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy F42 5G is also expected to offer a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 720p HD+ resolution. The handset will have a waterdrop notch housing an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device has a 5,000 battery.

The Galaxy F42 5G's launch details are under the wraps as of now. However, the device might go official soon in India and other markets considering it has been certified via different platforms. We will keep you posted with its arrival details.

