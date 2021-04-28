Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Listed At Google Play Console; FHD+ Display, SD 750G SoC Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Google Play Console database recently listed the Galaxy M42 5G which is said to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. Now, another Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Google Play Console database. The Galaxy F52 5G has been listed online along with some of its key features. The smartphone will be coming as a successor to the Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications Leaks At Google Play Console

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has been listed at the Google Play Console database with the f52x device code and SM-E5260 model number. The device is mentioned with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7225 processor. This chipset is also known as the Snapdragon 750G processor.

Notably, the Galaxy M42 5G also visited the Google Play Console with the same Snapdragon 750G processor. As per the Google Play Database, the Galaxy F52 5G will sport an FHD+ display panel. It will support 1080 x 2009 pixels screen resolution. The display type is not mentioned, however, it will likely be an AMOLED panel.

The listing further suggests this handset will come with 8GB RAM. The storage capacity isn't revealed, but a 128GB variant could be expected. The company might launch the device in multiple RAM and storage capacity. We will get the details ahead of the official launch.

As per the listing, the Galaxy F52 5G will ship with Android 11 OS. This we can expect to be wrapped around a custom One UI interface. The Google Play Console database only mentions these aforementioned features. But, the smartphone has visited on several other platforms such as the 3C certification website, TENAA, and others.

Going by the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will ship with a 6.5-inch display and a quad-camera setup. The camera specifications of this device are likely to be a 64MP main camera aided by a 12MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device is likely to ship with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C connectivity options. The leaks also suggest that the Galaxy F52 5G will be packed with a 4,350 mAh battery unit which will support 25W fast charging.

