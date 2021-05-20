Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With SD 750G SoC Announced; Highlight Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone backed with 5G network support dubbed Galaxy F52. The device has gone official after months of anticipation in China. The latest offering by Samsung features a punch-hole display design and is equipped with the Snapdragon 750G processor. What else does the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G brings to the table and how well it is expected to perform against the competitions? Take a look:

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has been announced with a TFT display that measures 6.6-inches and supports 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel has a higher screen refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a narrow bezel profile.

The vertical quad-camera setup at the rear comprises a 64MP primary lens paired with an 8MP secondary camera (wide-angle) and a pair of 2MP sensor. The handset equips a 16MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is driven by the octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor that has a 2.2GHz clock speed. The chipset is combined with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB RAM. The handset is announced with a 128GB storage configuration and supports up to 1TB additional microSD card.

Notably, the device comes with 5G connectivity support. It is the first Galaxy F series smartphone that is backed with 5G network support. The Galaxy F52 will come pre-loaded with Android 11 OS topped with One UI 3.1 skin.

Other connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery accompanied by 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price And Sale Details

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700). The device has already gone up for pre-orders in China in Dusky Black and Magic White color options.

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy F52 5G's availability in the global market. However, some information might surface going forward.

Can Samsung Expect A Success In The Chinese Market?

Samsung has initially introduced this handset in the market which already has multiple homegrown brands catering to the masses. While the Galaxy A52 5G is a well-loaded device in terms of hardware, it gets several rivals in its league.

It would be too soon to comment on the Galaxy A52 5G's success in the Chinese market. However, the device is expected to perform well against the competitions in the remaining markets.

