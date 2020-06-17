Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Battery Size Unveiled Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Fold 2, the successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold Foldable phone which was launched last year. It is likely to launch on August 5 along with the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Z Flip. The device has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a few days now.

According to rumors, the device will come with several improved features compared to the original Galaxy Fold. The external and internal display's details of the device have already been revealed.

The Galaxy Fold 2's dual-part battery has recently received approval from China's 3C authorities. According to a recent report, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with model numbers SM-F916 and SM-F917. The battery will come in two parts -EB-BF916ABY and EB-BF197ABY with a rated capacity of 2,090 mAh, 2,275 mAh respectively. The total battery size will be 4,365 mAh.

To recall, the Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch main display and a 4.6-inch cover display along with a dual-part battery. The EB-BF900ABU battery has a rated capacity of 2,135 mAh and the EB-BF901ABU has a rated capacity of 2,245 mAh with a total battery size of 4,380 mAh.

According to rumors, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be equipped with a larger 7.7-inch internal display and a larger 6.23-inch outdoor screen. Both displays are likely to come with Infinity-O design. The main display said to be offered a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also offer a resolution of 2213 x 1,689 pixels.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to come in a 256GB storage variant. According to previous rumors, the device will support S Pen Stylus, however, a recent report claimed that it is less likely to support S Pen Stylus.

In terms of optics, the foldable phone will be equipped with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It might be available in black and brown color variants at first after launch.

Best Mobiles in India