Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped To Launch On September 1 At Unpacked Part 2; Price Speculated

Samsung is set to host the Unpacked Part 2 virtual event, which will see the launch of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. An official invite notes the virtual event is scheduled on September 1 at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). Although the Galaxy Fold 2 debuted alongside the Galaxy Note20 series, the upcoming event will hold a formal launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Price Tipped

Despite making an entrance along with the Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung didn't reveal the price and availability under tight wraps noting that it would hold a separate launch for the foldable phone. At the same time, the Samsung UK retail site was spotted revealing the price and the shipment details, which was pulled down promptly.

According to the website, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price for pre-orders and shipping dates were revealed. A tweet by Max Weinbach further noted that Samsung has priced the new foldable phone at GBP 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,75,400) and its shipments scheduled for September 17. Even after the website pulled down the page, a few users were able to pre-order the phone via PayPal.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost £1,799.00 in the UK. Samsung's pre-order page is already live. Confirms September 17th shipping date and September 18th release. https://t.co/HpkErtigWJ — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 27, 2020

Although the exact price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is still a mystery, a few reports suggest that it could be cheaper than its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy Fold shipped at EUR 2,100 (roughly Rs. 1,83,400) and the new Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,700).

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: What To Expect

Samsung unveiled a few key details of the Galaxy Fold 2 while debuting the Galaxy Note20 series. For one, the Infinity-O display and the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection were eye-catching. The new foldable phone is expected to include a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh Dual Intelligent Battery, and also 5G support.

Keeping the price aside, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has a couple of upgrades like improved design, better displays, faster processor, and upgraded camera sensors. There are still a few missing details like we're unsure if Samsung will bundle the wireless earbuds along with the new foldable smartphone. All of these speculations will be put to rest on September 1 at the Unpacked 2 event.

