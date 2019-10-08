Samsung Galaxy Fold 2nd Sale Starts Oct 11, Deliveries Begin On Oct 20 News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung will hold the second round of sale for the company's most expensive smartphone- Galaxy Fold, on October 11, 2019. Samsung notified that the second round of pre-booking in India will take place on October 11 on the company's official online store.

The pre-book link to purchase the Samsung's most advanced smartphone will be activated at 12 p.m. on October 11. If you want to purchase the foldable smartphone from the offline market, you can check it out first on the company's select 315 outlets spread in 35 cities across the country. Samsung Galaxy Fold will also be available to purchase on the company's biggest store- Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

Notably, Samsung Galaxy Fold made its debut in India on October 1, 2019. The first-of-its kind consumer version of the foldable smartphone was launched in at a premium price tag of Rs. 1,64,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

At such as premium price, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes bundled with the Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. During the Galaxy Fold launch in India, Samsung also announced that the premium phone buyers will receive premium customer service from the brand. The Galaxy Fold buyers will be complemented with one-on-one assistance from a dedicated team setup to serve the Galaxy Fold customers.

Moreover, the Galaxy Fold units will also be bundled with one-year accidental damage protection as well as one-time free screen replacement.

As noted, Samsung Galaxy Fold's only competitor in the market is Huawei's Mate X foldable smartphone. However, unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X is not yet launched in the Indian market. We might never get to see the Mate X smartphone in India following the US crackdown on Chinese technology companies leading to the Huawei-Google ban. However, Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 30 series smartphone in India by the end of the year 2019.

Coming back to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the smartphone sports two displays with the front carrying a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with an HD+ (840x1960 pixels) resolution. The foldable display measures 7.3-inch and comes in a QXGA+ 1536x2152 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Fold is backed by the flagship Qualcomm SD855 chipset and houses six cameras.

Powered by a dual-battery system with a capacity of 4,380mAh, the Galaxy Fold comes in just one color variant- the Cosmos Black. The deliveries for the Galaxy Fold begin on October 20 in the Indian market. It is the smartphone to buy in the year 2019 if you truly appreciate new technology and money is peanuts for you.

