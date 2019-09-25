Samsung Galaxy Fold Expected To Launch On October 1 In India: Pricing And Specifications News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung is reportedly going to launch its flagship Galaxy Fold smartphone On October 1, in India. However, the smartphone will be available to other international markets from September 27. Other than that, the price of the smartphone is expected to be within the Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 1.75 lakh range.

According to a report, on buying the smartphone users will get access to specialized customer care services. These services are one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

Specifications Of The Galaxy Fold

The smartphone comes with a dual display. It has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on the outer side, while it sports a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel on the inner side. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset sports a 12MP primary sensor with a variable aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4. It has a secondary sensor of 12MP which offers up to 2X optical zoom. It also has a 16MP ultrawide lens which can capture up to 123-degree shots. For selfies, it sports a 10MP + 8MP (depth) camera setup at the front. The device further has another 10MP selfie snapper mounted on top of the smaller display.

The handset runs Android 9 Pie based on One UI. It features AKG tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Lastly, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 4,380 mAh battery with 15W fast wired/wireless charging support.

Other Foldable Smartphones

If reports are to be believed, Huawei will unveil its Mate X foldable smartphone in the next month. Its price is expected to start from $2,600 which is roughly Rs. 184,612. Motorola is also gearing up to introduce its first-ever Razr foldable handset. We can expect its launch in Europe either in December 2019 or in January 2020. And, the price of the device would be around EUR 1,500 (nearly Rs. 119,000).

Credits To IANS.

