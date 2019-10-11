ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Up For Pre-Orders Again In India: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold earlier this month in India. The device went for pre-orders initially on October 4, however, it was live for a limited period only. Now, the device is up for pre-bookings again in India. Here are all the details:

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Up For Pre-Orders Again In India

     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders And Price Details

    The Samsung Galaxy Fold can be booked online through Samsung India's website. The device will cost Rs. 1,64,999 and it is worth noting that one will have to pay the whole sum while doing the registrations. The device's first sale is scheduled for October 20.

    Also, Samsung is offering some good after-sales services. A designated caretaker will be delivering the device to the customer and a 24 x 7 expert on-call service will also be provided. Moreover, you will also get the Infinity Flex Display Protection Service for one year.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Hardware

    The Samsung Galaxy Fold is equipped with a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED panel which expands to 7.3-inches upon unfolding. While the unfolded panel offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, in the unfolded state it offers 4:2:3 aspect ratio.

    The device features a triple-lens setup at the rear packing a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. There are two more cameras with a 10MP sensor and an 8MP sensor packed inside. There is another 10MP sensor for selfies which can be seen with the device folded.

    Powering the Galaxy fold is an in-house oct-core Exynos 9825 SoC which is accompanied by 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The foldable smartphone runs on a 4,380 mAh battery supported by both wireless and fast charging.

    Samsung has a good reputation in the premium smartphone segment. The Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series are the best examples of Samsung's premium smartphone lineup. And with the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company has taken a leap in the smartphone segment.

     

    The latest smartphone gives a futuristic approach to the smartphone industry and some other brands have also opted for this idea. It would be interesting to see how well the Galaxy Fold is received in the Indian market.

    samsung galaxy fold news smartphones
    Friday, October 11, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
