Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) quietly launched in India: Another budget device from the company

South Korean tech giant Samsung has silently launched its latest budget smartphone in India. The new smartphone is an addition to the J-series lineup and is basically a 2017 edition of Galaxy J2.

Besides, Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is already listed on the company's Indian website and the listing reveals all the features and specifications of the smartphone. Unfortunately, the pricing has not yet been revealed. The Samsung website just provides an option "Where to buy" as of now.

However, Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom has stated that the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is priced at Rs. 7,390. While the retailer has been quite accurate in terms of leaks we are expecting Galaxy J2 (2017) pricing to be officially announced soon. We will update you with the info once it is revealed.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) Features and Specifications Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) comes with a 4.7-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos processor which is coupled with 1GB of RAM. The handset offers 8GB of inbuilt storage and is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software The Galaxy J2 (2017) sports a 5-megapixel rear autofocus camera with flash, and a 2-megapixel front camera. The handset is backed by a 2000mAh removable battery and it runs on Android OS (version unspecified). Connectivity Options and Dimensions The dual-SIM device supports USB on-the-go (USB OTG) and it comes with connectivity options like 4G, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Glonass, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone measures 136.5x69x8.4mm and weighs 130 grams. Other Key Features Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) also comes with features like Smart Manager for automatic memory clean up and management. The smartphone also offers Ultra Data Saving mode and the company claims that this mode can help users save up to 50 percent data. Apart from all these, Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) will be available in Metallic Gold and Absolute Black colors.

