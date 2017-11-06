Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2017) launch imminent: Spotted on FCC and Bluetooth SIG database

It looks like Samsung is gearing up to launch a new variant of the Galaxy J2 Pro which was launched last year. Well, the new variant which has been dubbed as Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2017) has now been spotted on two occasions.

The handset has been listed on the FCC website as well as in the Bluetooth SIG database. The listing further reveals some of the details about the upcoming handset but the appearance on these two websites means that the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2017) launch is imminent and it may happen soon.

Talking about the specs, it looks like most of it will be the same as the standard Galaxy J2 (2016) and it will come with features like 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 1.5GHz Spreadtrum SC8830 quad-core processor, 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage as well as 2600mAh battery. Connectivity options should include 4G LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, GPS, and micro USB port.

However, the new model seems to have a removable battery unlike other recent models in the Galaxy J lineup. We are also expecting Android Nougat with this smartphone.

Meanwhile, the original handset was a device for the budget conscious customer and the company could most probably launch this model with the same mindset. We are assuming that it could be priced below sub 10 K category.

In any case, Samsung is yet to officially confirm when the Galaxy J2 Pro (2017) is actually going to be launched. Besides, when that happens we will update you on the same.

