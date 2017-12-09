Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) manual leaks online: Is the launch nearing?

Earlier this month, we came across the leaked renders of the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) and a 360-degree video of these renders. The renders also shed light on the design that we can expect to see on the upcoming smartphone.

Now, the official user manual of the smartphone that was uploaded online on Samsung website has been leaked by a Romanian website via SamMobile. The manual does not shed light on a lot of details but it does confirm that the smartphone will be similar to the Galaxy J series smartphones those were launched this year. We say so as the device appears to sport a plastic body with a removable back cover and battery.

The manual of the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) shows that the smartphone might arrive with the new Samsung Experience UX based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Notably, the latest version of Samsung Experience was already seen in the Galaxy Note 8. However, the leaked manual does not confirm what the device will be called officially. Though Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) is what the speculations suggest, we can expect Galaxy J2 Pro (2017) too as it was circulating in rumor mills for some time. But by the time it goes on sale, only the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) moniker will make sense.

It goes without saying that the Galaxy J2 Pro will be an entry-level smartphone with a quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC or its Exynos equivalent based on the market. The device is said to feature 1.5GB RAM and dual SIM capability as well.

Given that the alleged manual of the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) has been leaked online, we can expect the smartphone to be launched sometime soon. So we might not have to wait for long for a long time.