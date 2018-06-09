Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) announced

Samsung has announced the launch of two new smartphones quietly. The latest offerings are the Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018). These will be successors to the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) those were launched last year. Samsung has not revealed the pricing of these new smartphones or revealed their complete specifications as yet. But it claims that both will be affordable devices.

Both the new Galaxy J series smartphones will be made available in the US via select retail and carrier partners from this month. The global pricing and availability of these smartphones remain unknown for now. We can expect Samsung to announce the same sometime soon.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) specifications

The Galaxy J3 (2018) is fitted with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone makes use of an 8MP rear camera at its back with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung is yet to reveal the processor and battery details but claims that it will feature a long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) specifications

This smartphone bestows a larger 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. There is a 13MP camera at the back with f/1.7 aperture and a similar 13MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture at the front for clicking selfies. Again, though the battery capacity and other details remain unknown, it is said that this device will also have a capacious battery.

Both the new Samsung smartphones will have the Samsung Knox integration. These phones will include the Samsung+ app in order to provide real-time customer care support with community support, Live Voice Chat and more.

Back in 2017, the previous generation Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 smartphones were announced in June running Android 7.0 Nougat. These smartphones make use of the company's Exynos processor. This time also we can expect an Exynos chipset to power the latest offerings in the J series. And, Samsung will price these phones reasonably as the Galaxy J series phones are usually positioned in the entry-level and mid-range market segments.