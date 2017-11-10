Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) key specs revealed by GFXBench listing

Back in July this year, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy J3 (2017) with the model number SM-J330F. Within a few months, there are speculations regarding its successor that is due to be unveiled in the next year.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) carrying the model number SM-J337 was spotted on the benchmarking website GFXBench spotted by GSMArena and the listing has revealed the some of the key specifications of the device. There is no sort of confirmation to ensure that this is the Galaxy J3 (2018) but we do believe that it is the Galaxy J3 sequel and that it will be unveiled next year.

GFXBench listing of Galaxy J3 (2018) From the leaked GFXBench listing, it is believed that the Galaxy J3 (2018) will feature entry-level specifications such as the previous Galaxy J3 smartphones. It appears to feature a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Under its hood, there appears to be a 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor paired with Mali-G71 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, this smartphone is listed to feature an 8MP primary camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. A quick look at the Galaxy J3 (2017) specs The Galaxy J3 (2017) that went official this July boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p display and employs an Exynos 7570 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and the front-facing one is a 5MP sensor. Under its hood, the device is powered by a 2400mAh battery. Downgraded camera in the sequel If the leaked benchmark listing turns out to be authentic, then the Galaxy J3 (2018) with the model number SM-J337 will feature a downgraded camera in comparison to its predecessor. Otherwise, the specifications of both the Galaxy J3 smartphones appear to be almost similar. Actual Galaxy J3 to be launched in mid-2018 Eventually, we believe that the SM-J337 spotted on the benchmarking database could be a toned down variant of the Galaxy J3 (2018) that might be launched early next year. We can expect it to be launched outside the US as it uses an Exynos chipset. The actual Galaxy J3 (2018) could be launched in mid-2018 if the company decides to follow the usual launch pattern.