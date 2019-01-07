Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy J6 Plus receives price cut in India

The South Korean tech giant Samsung might have just slashed the price of two of its mid-range offerings the Galaxy J6 Plus and the Galaxy J4 Plus. The smartphones which come under the 'J' series of have made an entry in the Indian market back in September this year.

The information comes from Mahesh-Telecom a Mumbai-based retailer. The retailer took it to his twitter account to share the information with the masses. As of now, the price cut is not mentioned on any of the e-commerce platforms selling the Galaxy J4 Plus and the Galaxy J6 Plus smartphones.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus was retailing for Rs 9,990, whereas, the Galaxy J6 Plus was selling for a price point if Rs 14,990. The Galaxy J4 Plus is receiving a price cut of Rs 500 and the Galaxy J6 Plus is getting a price cut of Rs 1,500. So, following the price cut, you will be able to grab the Galaxy J4 Plus for Rs 8,490 and the Galaxy J6 Plus for Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus sports a 6.0-inch IPS LCD display panel that has a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. The smartphone uses a single lens primary rear camera which has a 13MP lens with f/1.9 aperture. The device uses a 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture to capture selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by an entry-segment Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset which clocks at 1.4 GHz and is paired with Adreno 308 GPU to render the graphics The smartphone packs 2GB of RAM for multi-tasking and offers 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via external microSD card.