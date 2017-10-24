Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat update and Experience 8.5 UI

Samsung is currently rolling out the Android Nougat update to many of its offerings since the past few months. Lately, we have been coming across news regarding the update to several smartphones and tablets from Samsung's stable.

The next on the list to get the Nougat flavor appears to be the Galaxy J5 (2016). This mid-range smartphone was announced along with the Galaxy J7 (2016) in April last year. Though the specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2016) seem to be eligible to receive the Android Oreo update, it looks like the company will not roll out the same to this smartphone soon or it might not be updated any further.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy J5 (2016) units in select European markets have received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. It is claimed that the units of the smartphone in the other markets will also receive the update in the weeks of come.

Apart from Android 7.0 Nougat, it looks like the update that is being rolled out to the smartphone will also bring Samsung's Experience 8.5 user interface that includes improvements such as Samsung Cloud integration, a shutter button zoom option for the camera, and a new Device Manager app. Eventually, the updated Galaxy J5 (2016) units will have a similar software functionality as the Galaxy Note 8 except for the hardware features.

Notably, the Experience 8.5 UI is pretty faster than the Experience 8.1 that is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and featured by the Galaxy S8. The users of the Galaxy J5 (2016) smartphones can await an update notification or check for the same manually by heading to Settings → About Device → Download Updates Manually. As mentioned above, the update will be rolled out to all the users of the device across the world in phases.