Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) new update brings Blueborne fix: Users should update immediately

Samsung has now started rolling out a new update for Galaxy J5 (2017) smartphone. The update is currently being rolled out in Europe. However, this update is an important update as it brings along fix for the BlueBorne vulnerability.

Just to recall, the BlueBorne vulnerability, allows a hacker to remotely enter any operating system via Bluetooth without the need for pairing or the device be in discoverable mode. What's more frightening is that hackers can gain control even if the device is paired with another one. The attack can be completely invisible, and it can happen while walking on the street. A user can be hacked on any platform like Windows, Linux, or Mac OS, and the mobile variants.

While the best way to stay safe is to always update the OS this new Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) update is undoubtedly an important one.

Having said that, apart from the BlueBorne fix, Samsung is also rolling out the newer security update that of the month of August. This new update will be replacing the previous June security patch. While Samsung seems to be slow in terms of updates this directly falls in line with Samsung's J Series Update Policy. These devices are normally provided new security patches every three months. But again, the monthly patches offer protection against latest security threats that can make Android devices vulnerable to security malfunction.

The new update weighs in at 392MB and comes with a version number J530FXXU1AQI3. It also brings in the usual improvements, fixes, and optimizations.

The update is basically being rolled out as an OTA update so it might take time to reach all the devices globally. OTA updates are generally rolled out in phases. Meanwhile, the users of the Galaxy J5 (2017) smartphones check for notifications of the update. The can also check for the same manually by heading to Settings>About Device >Download Updates Manually.

