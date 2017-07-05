Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro launched: Features, specifications and more

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy J series smartphone in the market. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro, this smartphone is basically an upgraded version of the Galaxy J5 (2017).

However, the new smartphone has been launched in Thailand and comes at a price of THB 9,990 (approximately Rs. 19,000). The Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro basically features minor changes the main ones being higher RAM and storage capacity compared to the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017). Apart from that, all other features remain the same as the Galaxy J5 (2017).

Notably having more RAM and storage capacity is much better as it will help with better performance and at the same time suffice your storage needs. That being said, Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro also sports a metal design, fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button, VoLTE support, and comes dual-SIM support.

Talking about the specifications, Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro comes with a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor which is paired with Mali T830 GPU. Galaxy J5 Pro features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy J5 Pro is equipped with a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor both at the rear and front side with LED flash on both sides as well. The rear sensor offers f/1.7 aperture while the front sensor offers f/1.9 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The handset offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, Micro USB port, NFC, and GPS. As for the dimensions, the smartphone measures 146.3x71.3x7.9mm.

Source