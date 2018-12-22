Samsung Galaxy J6 new update adds dual VoLTE and auto brightness support

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out a new update for its mid-range J series smartphone, i.e, the Galaxy J6. The new update brings improved functionalities which will enhance the overall user experience on the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy J6 was missing on an important feature which is the auto brightness adjustment. The update adds the support for auto brightness and in order to so the device will use the selfie camera on the smartphone.

The latest software update being rolled out for the Galaxy J6 smartphone will allow the device to make use of the selfie camera in order to utilize the ambient light and adjust the screen brightness accordingly. It was a bit disappointing that the tech giant had not used the ambient light sensor on the Galaxy J6 smartphone and users had criticized the company for the same. Now, it appears that Samsung had worked its way around and come up with this solution that helps the device to adjust brightness automatically.

The update weighs a total of 286MB and is being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) update. Besides, Samsung is pushing out the December Android security patch with the latest software update. This will improve the security of the device besides the performance and the auto brightness features. The update also adds dual-VoLTE support to the smartphone.

The update should make its way to all the Galaxy J6 smartphones gradually and the users will receive a notification when the update will be available for the device. If in case you own a Galaxy J6 smartphone and do not receive the update you can always check for it manually. In order to check for the update manually, you need to head to the device's settings and head to the Software Update section and select Download Updates manually. Once you follow these steps and if the update is available for your device it will start updating the latest software patch.