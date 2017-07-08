Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese variant to arrive with dual rear cameras

The Galaxy J7 (2017) has been launched in select markets and is yet to make its way in many countries. Having said that, there are rumors that the smartphone might be launched with dual rear cameras.

As per a tweet by @mmddj_china, the Galaxy J7 (2017) will flaunt dual camera sensors at its rear. However, it makes it clear that this feature will be seen only on the Chinese variant of this year's Galaxy J7. In addition to the tweet, a bunch of renders of the Galaxy J7 (2017) have hit the web showing how the Galaxy J7 (2017) with the model number SM-J7310 might look like with the vertical dual camera sensors.

Interestingly, the Galaxy J7's rear seems to feature a textured finish and we have seen such a rear cover on some Samsung smartphones launched in the past too. The leak tips that the company has stopped the testing of this specific model making us doubt whether this smartphone with dual rear camera sensors will be launched anytime soon or not.

If you don't remember, the Galaxy C10 too suffered the same issue as the alleged Galaxy J7 (2017). Recently, there were reports that the handset has been delayed as Samsung is busy prepping the Galaxy Note 8. This makes it clear that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first dual camera smartphone from the stable of the South Korean tech giant. There is no denying that Samsung wants to implement this feature on the mid-rangers but it looks like it does not want to test the waters with these phones at first.