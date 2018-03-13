Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) could run Android Nougat out-of-the-box

Samsung's Galaxy J7 (2017) smartphone has been the topic of a lot of rumors and leaks off late. While the internet has been flooded with the news about the device, guess what a new report is just in and it states that a smartphone with model number SM-J730 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance's online database.

So basically, the smartphone has received the Wi-Fi certification. Apart from that, the certificate reveals very few details about the device and we can only see that the smartphone was tested running an Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro goes on display at Samsung Forum 2017 in China

On the other hand, according to recent leaks, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is expected to come with a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery. However, we do have to wait for the official confirmation from the company.

Besides, the official launch may be soon as the handset has already cleared most of the tests and the certification agencies have also already given the pass certificate. As this is the case, Samsung could release the Galaxy J7 (2017) in the coming days.