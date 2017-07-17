Galaxy J7 (2017), J5 (2017), J1 Mini Prime get July security patch OTA update

Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update to the recently launched smartphones - Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J1 Mini Prime.

Well, this update installs the July security patch on these smartphones. The update takes the build numbers to the following.

Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 to get J730FXXU1AQG1

Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 to get J530FXWU1AQF5

Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime to get J106BUBU0AQG1

As it is the July security patch, it will not be too heavy. However, it is recommended not to download the update using stable Wi-Fi instead of your mobile data connection. We need to say that Samsung is nowadays prompt in rolling out the security updates to their smartphones on a consistent basis and these updates are no more limited only to the flagship smartphones.

The security patch will be installed on the above said smartphones and will enhance the security level further. The same is also believed to fix the bugs those existed in the previous one.

This July security patch will be rolled out as an OTA update. This means that users will get the update notification once it is ready to be downloaded and installed in their device.

On the other hand, those who are impatient to receive this update can download it by heading on to Settings → About device → Software updates. This way, you can get the July security patch on your Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) or Galaxy J1 Mini Prime manually.