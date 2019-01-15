Samsung Galaxy J7 Max begins receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update

We all know that Samsung is currently working on its latest mid-range smartphone line up which is the Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M lineup by the South Korean tech giant will be replacing company's 'J' and 'On' affordable series of smartphones. The Galaxy J series might be going out of production, but Samsung is still taking care of the devices that were released under this series. One such smartphone in the Galaxy J series is the Galaxy J7 Max. Samsung had announced the Galaxy J7 Max back in June 2017 and shipped it with Android v7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Now, the smartphone is receiving an Android update which will bump its Android version.

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Galaxy J7 Max smartphone. The latest Android update will bring along a whole set of bug fixes and improvements which will allow for an enhanced user experience while operating the smartphone.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update which is being rolled out to the Galaxy J7 Max smartphone carries the build number G615FXXU2BRL3. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner and should reach all the Galaxy J7 Max devices over the course next few weeks. Besides, Samsung has also released the firmware update for the users who do not want to wait for the OTA update to roll out. Users also get the option to check for the update manually and to do so they need to head to the Settings > Software update > Download manually. Following these steps, the update can be downloaded manually.

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max packs an FHD TFT display panel which measures 5.7-inches. and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone is fuelled by an octa-core Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 that is coupled with Mali-T880MP2 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device offers 32GB default memory capacity which is expandable up to another 256GB with the help of a microSD card. Backing up the unit is a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.