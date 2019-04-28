Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie firmware update rolling out in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Samsung has dished out the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J8 in India with a firmware build J600GDXU3BSD9.

Samsung recently pushed an Android Pie firmware to two of its smartphones from J series. The Samsung Galaxy J8 and the Galaxy J6 are the latest Galaxy J smartphones to receive the Android Pie flavor. Both the smartphones were launched last year with an Android Oreo OS. While the Galaxy J6 has received the new firmware update in both global as well as Indian markets, the Galaxy J8 is now getting updated in the country.

Samsung has dished out the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J8 in India with a firmware build J600GDXU3BSD9. This is different from the Android Pie build of the global variant which is J810FPUU3BSD1. The firmware update is being rolled out as an OTA in a phased manner. It will take a while to reach all the Galaxy J8 units. The update weighs around 1.1GB in size. The update can also be checked manually in the Software update section which can be located in the Settings menu.

As for the changelog, the update brings along the latest Android security pack along with it, i.e, April 2019 Android security patch. Besides, it introduces the new One UI skin to the device along with the usual Android Pie elements. As the update is slightly big in size, it is advised that the device is connected to a reliable Wi-Fi connection. Also, backing up data before updating the device is also advised.

Just to recap, the Samsung Galaxy J8 runs on an entry-level Snapdragon 450 processor clocking at 1.8GHz with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone packs internal storage space of 64GB which can be expanded up to 256GB. The dual-lens setup at the rear comes with 16MP+5MP sensors. Up front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. It features a 6.0-inch display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. The smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery unit.

