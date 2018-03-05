Samsung Galaxy J8 spotted on Geekbench ahead of its official launch

Samsung has already been working on several new smartphones in the Galaxy J series form what we have heard so far. Besides, the company is probably looking to bring in new devices like Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, U.S. variant of Galaxy J3 in the market if you go by the reports. And further, many Samsung handsets have already popped up on the benchmarking websites. From what we can tell, Samsung does have a lot of Galaxy J series models in its pipeline and the devices may launch soon. Besides Galaxy J series has been the most popular one for the company.

Having said that, it looks like Samsung is planning on bringing one more device in the J series in the market. Well, a device with a model number SM-J800FN has just been spotted in the Geekbench database. On analyzing the details provided by the benchmark website the SM-J800FN model number hints at Samsung Galaxy J8. Many reports also suggest the same.

However, apart from the model number, there are few other details leaked about the alleged Galaxy J8.

As per the benchmark database, Samsung Galaxy J8 is being powered by an Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6 GHz. It is accompanied by 3GB of RAM. The device is running Android 8.0. And going by these, it looks it will be a mid-ranger.

Interestingly, the specs seem similar to the current Galaxy J7 and other J series phones. Thus, there are speculations that this model could be another rebranded Galaxy J series phone for a specific market or a retailer. But we can't say anything as of now, as details are very scarce.

In any case, Samsung must be working to revamp its Galaxy J series phones to combat the products from the Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo amongst others. Chinese manufacturers have been growing in popularity a lot in several markets and this could pose a threat to the market leaders.

Meanwhile, Samsung just unveiled its new flagships, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 duo at MWC 2018. It looks like will be hearing a lot from the company in the coming days.

Source