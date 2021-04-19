Samsung Galaxy Jump Visits Google Play Console; Rebranded Version Of Galaxy A32 5G? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Jump is going to be the upcoming phone from the brand. The phone has recently received Bluetooth SIG certification and now it has been spotted (by MySmartPrice) on the Google Play Console listing. The handset is said to be the rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G which was originally launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Jump: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy Jump has visited the Google Play Console listing with the model number SM-A326K, which also similar to the Galaxy A32 5G. As far as features are concerned, the phone is listed to come with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Upfront, the phone will feature a waterdrop notch display which will offer 720 x 1339-pixel screen resolution.

Other features of the handset are expected identical to the Galaxy A32 5G. Considering this, the phone will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V TFT LCD display and run Android 11 with OneUI custom skin software-wise. For battery, the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 15W fast-charging support. Besides, it will also include Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

In terms of imaging, the device will get a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. There will be a 13MP sensor on the front for selfies and videos. Moreover, the handset will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

However, the launch timeline and which all markets will get the Galaxy Jump are still unknown. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Jump might arrive in India as the brand has only unveiled the 4G model of the Galaxy A32 in the country. To recall, the Galaxy A32 4G is selling in India Rs. 21,999 for the sole variant. Besides, the Galaxy A32 4G is based on the MediaTek Helio G80 as opposed to the Dimensity 720 on the 5G model.

