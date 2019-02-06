Samsung Galaxy M series next sale to go live tomorrow on Amazon.in

Samsung's reinvented affordable smartphone lineup with Galaxy M series that was launched back in January 2019. The Galaxy M lineup comprises of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones and with the launch of these devices, Samsung has up its game in the budget smartphone segment.

The Galaxy M series will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, and Asus in the affordable smartphone segment. Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have gone live on sale yesterday and now they are going up for sale again tomorrow in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon.in starting 12 noon tomorrow. Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 can be purchased from Samsung's online store as well. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M10 comes with a price label of Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 32Gb storage is priced at Rs 10,990 and the 4GB/64GB variant is retailing for Rs 12,990.

Galaxy M10 specifications:

The Galaxy M10 offers a 6.2-inch Infinity-V HD+ display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution. The device runs on an Exynos 7870 chipset which is paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be extended to up to 512GB via microSD card. IN the software department, the smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo based Experience 9.5 UX. The unit is backed by a 3,400Ah battery under the hood.

Galaxy M20 specifications:

The Galaxy M20 comes with a slightly big 6.3-inch Infinity-V display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The processor onboard is Exynos 7904 which is combined with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory. The software is the same as the Galaxy M10 smartphone. The battery is a huge 5,000mAh unit backing up the smartphone.