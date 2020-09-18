Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M01s Receive Price Cut In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has reduced the price of its Galaxy M01 Core and the Galaxy M01s by Rs. 500. Previously, the handsets were available at Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. Now, the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant of the Galaxy M01 Core will retail for Rs. 4,999, while the 2GB RAM model will be available at Rs. 5,999, instead of Rs. 6,999. On the other hand, customers can grab the Galaxy M01s 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model at Rs. 9,499.

Both entry-level handsets launched in the country in July 2020. The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon.in, Samsung India website. The Galaxy M01 Core comes in black, blue, red color options, while the Galaxy M01s is selling in grey and blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core ships with a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU, up to 2GB RAM. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

Running Android 10 Go Edition out-of-the-box, the handset houses a 3,000 mAh battery. For photography, the Galaxy M01 Core comes with an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS.

Considering the price, if you are looking for a smartphone to gift someone under budget, then you can go for the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. Although, it doesn't offer powerful performance but can handle daily usage.

Samsung Galaxy M01s: Specifications

Coming to the Galaxy M01s, the device flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch style. Packing the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, the handset offers a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, you get a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. Upfront, it has 8MP snapper. Other goodies of the handset include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, up to 512GB storage expansion option, Dolby Atmos technology.

Best Mobiles in India