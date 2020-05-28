Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Price Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11 price details have been leaked online ahead of India launch. A few days ago, a report revealed that the two phones could be launching early June. The Galaxy M11 has been launched in Vietnam and UAE in March. So, we are already aware of the features of the phone.

On the other side, a piece of leaked information on the Samsung Galaxy M01 indicates the possible features of the Galaxy M01.

Expected Price Of Samsung Galaxy M01 & Samsung Galaxy M11

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be available in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 10,999.

The tipster also claimed that these prices of the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11 are for retail stores. Their online pricing may be somewhat different.

Key Specification Of Samsung Galaxy M01 & Samsung Galaxy M11

The Galaxy M11 flaunts a 6.4-inch punch-hole display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 15W charger. Coming to optics, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back panel which comprises a 13MP main,5MP sensor, and a 2MP camera. It has an 8MP front camera.

According to the leak, the key specifications of the Galaxy M01 will have a 5.71-inch IPS LCD notch display. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset. It will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a 5W charger.

The dual-camera camera setup of the Galaxy M01 will include a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP sensor. It will arrive with a 5MP selfie camera.

