Samsung Galaxy M01 Spotted On Geekbench, Key Details Out
We already know that Samsung is working on next-generation smartphones in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. While we have already come across rumors and speculations regarding a few Galaxy M series smartphones, latest reports suggest that there could be a new device called Galaxy M01.
As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is likely working on a new smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy M01. Notably, this is very similar to the Galaxy A01, which hit the rumor mills previously. For the first time, this smartphone has also appeared on the Geekbench database revealing some of its key specifications.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Geekbench Listing
Samsung Galaxy M01 has been listed on Geekbench listing with the model number SM-M015G. The listing shows that this smartphone could feature a Qualcomm processor of unknown chipset. The only thing known about this processor is that it has eight cores clocked at 2.02GHz. And, the chipset will be paired with 2GB RAM and boot Android 10 out-of-the-box.
Talking about the benchmark performance, the Galaxy M01 is believed to score 856 points in the single-core test and 3327 points in the multi-core test. Apart from these details, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any further details regarding the upcoming smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy M01: What We Know
Leaving the Geekbench listing behind, the report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M01 feature arrive with 32GB of internal storage space. Also, there will be support for expandable storage as well with a microSD card slot. It is said to be launched in three color options such as Blue, Red, and Black. And, the screen size is believed to be 6.4 inches.
As of now, the other details regarding the Galaxy M01 such as its battery, processor, screen resolution, camera, etc. are mot known for now. Given that the upcoming Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the benchmark listing, we can expect more details to surface online in the coming days and an official confirmation to also be revealed by Samsung.
