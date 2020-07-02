Samsung Galaxy M01s Google Play Console Listing Suggests Rebadged Galaxy A10s News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in its affordable Galaxy M series. The upcoming handset will be dubbed Galaxy M01s. The device could debut as a successor to the Galaxy M01 which was announced back in June in India. The Galaxy M01s has made an appearance on multiple online platforms including Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, it has made it to the Google Play Console where we get some more details on its hardware.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Google Play Console Specifications

The folks at MySmartPrice were the first to spot the Galaxy M01s on the Google Play Console database. If the publication is to be believed, then this handset could debut as the rebadged Galaxy A10s. This entry-level smartphone was launched back in August 2019.

Going by the listing, the Galaxy M01 will sport an HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The display size has been unspecified, but it is likely to be an LCD panel. The listing further notes the octa-core MediaTek Helio MT6762 processor which is otherwise called the Helio P22 SoC.

The handset will arrive with 2GB RAM. However, we might also see a 3GB RAM model. Its storage capacity is yet to be revealed. The Galaxy M01s is further confirmed to launch with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around One UI 2.0 skin.

The Google Play Console database doesn't reveal the imaging setup which the Galaxy M01s will offer. But the rumor mill suggests there will be a dual-lens setup at the rear panel. It is said to arrive with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

Upfront, the device is said to feature an 8MP sensor to click selfies and for video calls. As for the battery, the handset is said to pack a 4,000 mAh unit and is likely to come with 15W fast charging technology.

Samsung is yet to give a nod to these rumored features and also it can't be said for sure if the device will indeed launch as the rebadged Galaxy A10s. Besides, Samsung has a bunch of devices to be launched in the coming months and the Galaxy M01s is likely one such model. The details on its arrival might be available soon.

